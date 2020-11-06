뉴스
[SBS Star] Krystal Shares How Much She Loves the Fact that She Is Still Part of f(x)
Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.06
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Krystal Shares How Much She Loves the Fact that She Is Still Part of f(x)
Krystal of K-pop girl group f(x) revealed that she loves being part of the group. 

On November 5, Krystal's press interview took place at one coffee shop in Jongno-gu, Seoul. 
KrystalDuring the interview, Krystal was asked if she had plans to make a comeback as a member of f(x) in the future.

Krystal answered, "Of course. I'm always open to it. Being a singer is also part of who I am, so I feel like that's always going to be an option." 

She continued, "There are a lot of fans who loves singer Krystal. I don't ever want to throw that away, you know. I like singer Krystal as well." 
KrystalThe K-pop star went on, "We'll definitely return, because that's something that we're constantly talking about. We just don't know when that exactly will be yet." 

She resumed, "The problem is that we're all far from each other at the moment. It's not easy to find time that is perfect fit for all of us." 

She added, "We actually had a concert last year, and I remember everyone crying at the end of the concert. I just want to emphasize that we all really love being part of f(x)."  
KrystalAfter years of training under SM Entertainment, Krystal made debut as a member of f(x) in 2009. 

Currently, Krystal is building her career in acting with various dramas and movies. 

(Credit= 'vousmevoyez' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.