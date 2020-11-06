뉴스
[SBS Star] Rumors of TWICE CHAEYOUNG Dating a Tattooist Surface Online
SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.11.06
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Rumors of TWICE CHAEYOUNG Dating a Tattooist Surface Online
CHAEYOUNG of K-pop girl group TWICE has been caught up in dating rumors with a tattoo artist.

Recently, overseas fans shared that they discovered various photos of CHAEYOUNG that led them to believe that the TWICE member is currently in a relationship with a tattooist named Chimhwasa.
CHAEYOUNGIn one of the photos, a woman and a man who are supposedly CHAEYOUNG and Chimhwasa are seen together at a grocery store.

The woman in the photo is seen wearing the same hat CHAEYOUNG introduced as her favorite during her recent appearance on a TV show.
CHAEYOUNGAccording to fans, both CHAEYOUNG and Chimhwasa are also seen wearing the same ring on their left ring fingers.

Moreover, CHAEYOUNG's younger brother is currently following Chimhwasa's Instagram account, and many fans are taking that as evidence of their relationship.
CHAEYOUNGMeanwhile, CHAEYOUNG's management agency JYP Entertainment has yet to respond to the rumors.

(Credit= JYP Entertainment, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
