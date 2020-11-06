뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi to Make a Comeback as a Singer for the First Time in 5 Years
[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi to Make a Comeback as a Singer for the First Time in 5 Years

[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi to Make a Comeback as a Singer for the First Time in 5 Years

Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.06 11:17 View Count
Singer Lee Seung Gi has confirmed to make a comeback as a singer.

On November 6, Lee Seung Gi's management agency HOOK Entertainment shared an exciting announcement.

The agency stated, "Lee Seung Gi is working on to drop his seventh album next month."

They continued, "There will be a song titled 'Obvious Man' (literal translation) pre-released on November 15."
Lee Seung GiThey resumed, "A lot of fans across the globe have been waiting for Lee Seung Gi to return as a singer for a long time. They are eager to hear Lee Seung Gi's singing voice again."

They added, "Lee Seung Gi is spending a lot of time to complete the album in a flawless manner for his fans. You can definitely look forward to it."
Lee Seung GiThis will mark Lee Seung Gi's album release for the first time in five years; the last album 'And...' was released in June 2015.

Many awaits to hear Lee Seung Gi's candy-like voice again.

(Credit= 'leeseunggi.official' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.