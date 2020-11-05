뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Shares Why He Decided Not to Say "I Love You" to All of His Girlfriends
Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.05 18:07 View Count
Singer Kim Jong-kook revealed why he decided to save saying "I love you." to his girlfriends.

Recently, one past episode of SBS' television show 'Healing Camp, Aren't You Happy' resurfaced online.
Kim Jong-kookIn this episode, Kim Jong-kook was seen talking about relationships and love.

Kim Jong-kook said, "After I broke up with my long-time girlfriend in my late 20s, I came to reconsider the meaning of saying 'I love you.'"

He continued, "I've said 'I love you' to many of my ex-girlfriends, but then I ended up breaking up with all of them, didn't I?"

He resumed, "I kept thinking how ironic that was as well as how almost hypocritical I was."
Kim Jong-kookThe singer went on, "If a man has said that he loves a woman, he must stick to his word forever. That's why I decided to say, 'I love you.' only to a girlfriend who I'm willing to be responsible for the rest of my life."

Lastly, he added, "I feel like 'I love you.' will sound and feel more meaningful if I say it when I propose to my future girlfriend who I want to marry."
Kim Jong-kook(Credit= SBS Healing Camp, Aren't You Happy)

(SBS Star)   
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.