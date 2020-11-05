뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] TWICE SANA Talks About Her Heartbreaking Phone Call with Her Mom
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] TWICE SANA Talks About Her Heartbreaking Phone Call with Her Mom

[SBS Star] TWICE SANA Talks About Her Heartbreaking Phone Call with Her Mom

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.11.05 16:55 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TWICE SANA Talks About Her Heartbreaking Phone Call with Her Mom
SANA of K-pop girl group TWICE shared that she recently broke down in tears because of a recent phone conversation she had with her mother.

Recently, the members of TWICE guested on MBC's talk show 'Radio Star' to promote the group's newest album, 'Eyes wide open'.
SANADuring the episode, SANA revealed that she recently reminisced about her trainee days while having a conversation with her mother in Japan through a phone call.

SANA said, "My mom told me that she really wanted to support me going all the way to Korea and wanted to help me in pursuing my dreams as much as possible."
SANAShe continued, "She said, 'Honestly, I was so sad that you were leaving and that I cannot physically live together with you. Leaving you at such a young age made me sad.'"

SANA's mother then revealed to her that she missed her daughter a lot during that time and that she was extremely lonely.
SANASANA said, "But my mother never told me any of this, because she felt that it would burden me or even makes me want to go back to Japan."

She added, "After my mom told me about this, I immediately broke down in tears as I felt so bad for my mother. But I was so grateful at the same time."

SANA spent approximately three years as a trainee of JYP Entertainment before she finally made her debut as a member of TWICE in 2015.

(Credit= MBC Radio Star, Online Community)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.