[SBS Star] TWICE SANA Talks About Her Heartbreaking Phone Call with Her Mom

SANA of K-pop girl group TWICE shared that she recently broke down in tears because of a recent phone conversation she had with her mother.Recently, the members of TWICE guested on MBC's talk show 'Radio Star' to promote the group's newest album, 'Eyes wide open'.During the episode, SANA revealed that she recently reminisced about her trainee days while having a conversation with her mother in Japan through a phone call.SANA said, "My mom told me that she really wanted to support me going all the way to Korea and wanted to help me in pursuing my dreams as much as possible."She continued, "She said, 'Honestly, I was so sad that you were leaving and that I cannot physically live together with you. Leaving you at such a young age made me sad.'"SANA's mother then revealed to her that she missed her daughter a lot during that time and that she was extremely lonely.SANA said, "But my mother never told me any of this, because she felt that it would burden me or even makes me want to go back to Japan."She added, "After my mom told me about this, I immediately broke down in tears as I felt so bad for my mother. But I was so grateful at the same time."SANA spent approximately three years as a trainee of JYP Entertainment before she finally made her debut as a member of TWICE in 2015.(Credit= MBC Radio Star, Online Community)