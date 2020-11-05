뉴스
[SBS Star] KEY Shares a Funny Comment that Lee Soo-man Made After Watching SHINee's Debut Stage
Lee Narin

Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.05
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] KEY Shares a Funny Comment that Lee Soo-man Made After Watching SHINees Debut Stage
K-pop boy group SHINee's member KEY shared how SM Entertainment's head producer Lee Soo-man responded to the group's debut performance.

Recently, one past episode of KBS' television show 'Entertainment Weekly' went around online.
KEYIn this episode, KEY shared Lee Soo-man's response to each member of SHINee after he watched their debut performance.

KEY said, "To MINHO, he said, 'You seriously looked amazing. How are you so good-looking?'"

He resumed, "To JONGHYUN and ONEW, he was like, "You guys have such a great singing voice. I loved it."

He continued, "Then, he looked at TAEMIN and commented, 'You must continue to dance roundly, like a circle."
KEYThe K-pop singer said, "After that, it was my turn, and I was nervously waiting for his words. You know what he said to me though?"

He went on, "He said, 'KEY, you'll probably succeed, because you have a wide forehead.'"

Then, he laughed and shrugged his shoulders with a sulky look on his face.
KEYAfter watching this episode, fans could not stop laughing at Lee Soo-man's honest comment as well as KEY's hilarious response to it.

(Credit= KBS Entertainment Weekly)

(SBS Star)  
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.