[SBS Star] KEY Shares a Funny Comment that Lee Soo-man Made After Watching SHINee's Debut Stage

K-pop boy group SHINee's member KEY shared how SM Entertainment's head producer Lee Soo-man responded to the group's debut performance.Recently, one past episode of KBS' television show 'Entertainment Weekly' went around online.In this episode, KEY shared Lee Soo-man's response to each member of SHINee after he watched their debut performance.KEY said, "To MINHO, he said, 'You seriously looked amazing. How are you so good-looking?'"He resumed, "To JONGHYUN and ONEW, he was like, "You guys have such a great singing voice. I loved it."He continued, "Then, he looked at TAEMIN and commented, 'You must continue to dance roundly, like a circle."The K-pop singer said, "After that, it was my turn, and I was nervously waiting for his words. You know what he said to me though?"He went on, "He said, 'KEY, you'll probably succeed, because you have a wide forehead.'"Then, he laughed and shrugged his shoulders with a sulky look on his face.After watching this episode, fans could not stop laughing at Lee Soo-man's honest comment as well as KEY's hilarious response to it.(Credit= KBS Entertainment Weekly)(SBS Star)