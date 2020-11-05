뉴스
[SBS Star] Krystal Reveals How Careless Her & Jessica Actually Are About Each Other
Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.05 15:49 View Count
Krystal of K-pop girl group f(x) shared how careless her and her older sister K-pop artist Jessica are about one another.
Krystal of K-pop girl group f(x) shared how careless her and her older sister K-pop artist Jessica are about one another.

On November 5, Krystal sat down for an interview with the press.
Krystal and JessicaDuring the interview, Krystal was asked if she could tell Jessica's response to her playing a role of a pregnant woman in her movie 'More than Family'.

Krystal said, "My sister and I really love and support each other, but we don't care about each other that much."

She laughingly continued, "I actually don't even know what she's up to these days. When I told her that I was going to act a pregnant woman, she was like, 'Oh, okay.'"

She resumed, "I think we just believe that we'll both do well with whatever we're given."
Krystal and JessicaThen, Krystal shared that she feels lucky to have a sibling who works in the same industry.

Krystal said, "I've never thought having my sister in the same industry would make me feel so much at ease. I don't think Jessica knew this either."

She went on, "Jessica understands me the most when I tell her my worries. I feel extremely lucky."
Krystal and Jessica(Credit= 'jessica.sy' Instagram)

(SBS Star)    
