[SBS Star] VIDEO: TVXQ! U-KNOW Yunho Honestly Tells Whether He Has a Girlfriend

U-KNOW Yunho of K-pop boy duo TVXQ! honestly shared whether he is currently in a relationship.On November 3, YouTube channel DALLA STUDIO shared a new episode of U-KNOW Yunho's show 'Invention King'.This episode showed U-KNOW Yunho meeting some bright young inventors.On this day, U-KNOW Yunho shared that he wants to invent something that will help people sleep well.In order to get ideas, U-KNOW Yunho called K-pop artist Hwang Kwang Hee.U-KNOW Yunho said, "The topic for today is, 'I Cannot Fall Asleep'. Do you tend to fall asleep easily, Kwang Hee?"Hwang Kwang Hee answered, "No, I don't. Do you have any idea how many sheep I count every freaking day?"U-KNOW Yunho responded, "Is there any other way for you to fall asleep fast? For instance, you may lend your arm to someone to sleep on."Hwang Kwang Hee commented, "Hold on. What? Lending my arm to someone to sleep on? Yunho, are you seeing somebody these days or something?! That's why you're thinking that, aren't you?"U-KNOW Yunho burst into laughter, then said, "No, I'm not. I don't have a girlfriend at the moment. I'm not lying. This is a fact."Even after U-KNOW Yunho clarified that he was single though, Hwang Kwang Hee continued to make fun of him for a while.(Credit= '달라스튜디오' YouTube)(SBS Star)