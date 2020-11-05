뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Shares the Type of Girls He Is Attracted to
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Shares the Type of Girls He Is Attracted to

[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Shares the Type of Girls He Is Attracted to

Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.05 11:01 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Shares the Type of Girls He Is Attracted to
Actor Kim Seon Ho shared the type of girls he likes.

Recently, one past interview of Kim Seon Ho where he talks about the type of girls he likes resurfaced online in light of the success of his current drama 'Start-up'.
Kim Seon-hoDuring this interview, Kim Seon Ho was asked if he could describe the sort of girls he likes.

Kim Seon Ho said, "Well, it's quite important that we share the same sense of humor. I once dated a girl who couldn't understand my laugh. It didn't end well with her."

He continued, "I like to date a girl who I feel comfortable enough to make jokes with, and who laugh at them even if they aren't that funny."

He went on, "I want to be able to have silly conversations with her as well. If we get along well, those silly conversations will be all fun, you know."
Kim Seon-hoThen, the reporter asked Kim Seon Ho if he could tell his favorable appearance of a woman.

Kim Seon Ho thought for a while, then answered, "I tend to go for more traditionally oriental-looking girls."

He resumed with a shy smile, "I also prefer girls who look casual than glamorous."
Kim Seon-ho(Credit= SALT Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.