[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Shares the Type of Girls He Is Attracted to

Actor Kim Seon Ho shared the type of girls he likes.Recently, one past interview of Kim Seon Ho where he talks about the type of girls he likes resurfaced online in light of the success of his current drama 'Start-up'.During this interview, Kim Seon Ho was asked if he could describe the sort of girls he likes.Kim Seon Ho said, "Well, it's quite important that we share the same sense of humor. I once dated a girl who couldn't understand my laugh. It didn't end well with her."He continued, "I like to date a girl who I feel comfortable enough to make jokes with, and who laugh at them even if they aren't that funny."He went on, "I want to be able to have silly conversations with her as well. If we get along well, those silly conversations will be all fun, you know."Then, the reporter asked Kim Seon Ho if he could tell his favorable appearance of a woman.Kim Seon Ho thought for a while, then answered, "I tend to go for more traditionally oriental-looking girls."He resumed with a shy smile, "I also prefer girls who look casual than glamorous."(Credit= SALT Entertainment)(SBS Star)