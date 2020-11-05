[SBS Star] Wanna One in Talks to Reunite & Perform at '2020 MAMA'

The members of disbanded K-pop project group Wanna One are currently in talks for a special performance.On November 5, it was reported that Wanna One members might join together for their performance at the '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards' (2020 MAMA).According to reports, the production team saw the potential of this project from the previous special Wanna One performance on 'KCON:TACT season 2'.At the time, Wanna One's Ha Sung Woon, Kim Jae Hwan, Park Ji Hoon, Park Woo Jin, and Lee Dae Hwi performed together at the event.Shortly after the report, a source from '2020 MAMA' stated, "It is true that Wanna One's special performance at this year's 'MAMA' is under discussion. However, nothing has been decided at the moment."Wanna One debuted as the final project group of Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce 101 Season 2'.The eleven members returned to their respective agencies after the final concert 'Therefore' in January 2019.(Credit= CJ ENM, SWING Entertainment)(SBS Star)