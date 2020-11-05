뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Wanna One in Talks to Reunite & Perform at '2020 MAMA'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Wanna One in Talks to Reunite & Perform at '2020 MAMA'

[SBS Star] Wanna One in Talks to Reunite & Perform at '2020 MAMA'

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.11.05 11:06 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Wanna One in Talks to Reunite & Perform at 2020 MAMA
The members of disbanded K-pop project group Wanna One are currently in talks for a special performance.

On November 5, it was reported that Wanna One members might join together for their performance at the '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards' (2020 MAMA).
Wanna OneAccording to reports, the production team saw the potential of this project from the previous special Wanna One performance on 'KCON:TACT season 2'.

At the time, Wanna One's Ha Sung Woon, Kim Jae Hwan, Park Ji Hoon, Park Woo Jin, and Lee Dae Hwi performed together at the event.

▶ [SBS Star] 5 Members of Wanna One to Reunite for a Special Performance
Wanna OneShortly after the report, a source from '2020 MAMA' stated, "It is true that Wanna One's special performance at this year's 'MAMA' is under discussion. However, nothing has been decided at the moment."
Wanna OneWanna One debuted as the final project group of Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce 101 Season 2'.

The eleven members returned to their respective agencies after the final concert 'Therefore' in January 2019.

(Credit= CJ ENM, SWING Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.