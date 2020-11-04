뉴스
[SBS Star] All Eyes Are on aespa WINTER's Cute Elementary School Graduation Photos
Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.04 18:04
WINTER of upcoming K-pop girl group aespa's past photos were unveiled online.

On November 3, WINTER's elementary school friend released graduation photos of the singer on a popular online community.

There were two photos of a girl wearing a casual outfit in a booklet that had 'Samseong Elementary School' written on it.

Under these photos, there was a name 'Kim Min-jung', which is WINTER's real name.
WINTERIn the photos, WINTER flaunts her cute look with her round eyes and face that is full of baby fat.

She did not look so much different to how she looked now; the only difference was pretty much the fact that she looked more mature and beautiful now.

After seeing these photos, fans said things like, "I can see why SM Ent. wanted her to join the agency!", "Wow, her beauty was already flawless at elementary school!", "She looked sooooo cute!" and so on.
WINTERMeanwhile, aespa is scheduled to make the group's official debut on November 17.

(Credit= Online Community, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
