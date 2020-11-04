뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Shares Why He Made TV Debut Even Though He Was Successful in Theater
[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Shares Why He Made TV Debut Even Though He Was Successful in Theater

Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.04 17:16 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Shares Why He Made TV Debut Even Though He Was Successful in Theater
Actor Kim Seon Ho revealed why he made television debut even though he was a successful theater actor.

Recently, Kim Seon Ho sat down for an interview with the press.
Kim Seon HoDuring the interview, Kim Seon Ho was asked whether his parents worried about his career path.

Kim Seon Ho answered, "It took me some time to get there, but I actually made good money as a theater actor."

He resumed, "But a lot of people have these misconceptions about theater actors; they all think we don't make good money."

He continued, "One day, I thought I should go on television so that my parents worried less about me."
Kim Seon HoThen, Kim Seon Ho said that he went to audition for a role in 'Manager Kim'.

Kim Seo Ho said, "After I managed to get the role in 'Manager Kim', I decided to take some rest at home before I began shooting it."

He went on, "I was watching television at home at that time, and my mom looked at me in frustration and concern."

He laughingly added, "She asked me, 'Are you sure you got the role?' I was like, 'I don't know. They said I got it.' Anyway, that's how I ended up entering this world."
Kim Seon HoKim Seon Ho began his career as a theater actor in 2009, and entered a small screen debut with KBS' drama 'Manager Kim' in 2017.

(Credit= 'seonho__kim' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
