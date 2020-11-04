[SBS Star] Big Hit Ent.'s Global CEO Says, "There's No Such Thing As Second BTS"

Big Hit Entertainment's Global CEO Yoon Seok Joon shared thoughts on the possibility of making a second version of the agency's boy group BTS.On November 2, Yoon Seok Joon was invited as a special guest of Harvard Business School's 'Entertainment, Media, and Sports Business' online lecture.During the lecture, he explained BTS' success factors and business strategies baed on Big Hit Entertainment's real experience and market expertise.With more than 160 students' attendance, Yoon Seok Joon answered the question of the possibility of Big Hit Entertainment producing another K-pop juggernaut like BTS.The Global CEO explained, "It is impossible to recreate the sincerity and identity like BS, so there can't be such thing as the 'Second BTS'."He added, "We are now focusing more on researching the communication method that the current generation wants. Ten years from now, we plan to continue to introduce new contents and services that only we can provide."When asked about BTS' loyal fandom, ARMY, Yoon Seok Joon said, "They are truly something that cannot be found in any other entertainer or athlete."(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)