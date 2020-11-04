뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] TWICE TZUYU Temporarily Takes Care of Abandoned Dogs
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] TWICE TZUYU Temporarily Takes Care of Abandoned Dogs

[SBS Star] TWICE TZUYU Temporarily Takes Care of Abandoned Dogs

Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.04 16:15 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TWICE TZUYU Temporarily Takes Care of Abandoned Dogs
K-pop girl group TWICE's member TZUYU demonstrated her kindness.

On November 3, TZUYU went live on NAVER V LIVE to celebrate the group's fifth debut anniversary with fans.

Some time after she began the live broadcast, TZUYU said, "I want to tell you something today."

She continued, "I went to a dog shelter not too long ago. There, I met two lovely dogs."

She went on, "I decided to provide them a temporary home for a bit, so I brought them home with me."
TZUYU takes care of abandoned dogsThen, TZUYU showed the dogs to fans, who were comfortably lying next to her.

She was seen petting them and nicely asking, "Are you feeling tired?"

After that, she revealed that she even named them 'Kaya' and 'Butter'.
TZUYU takes care of abandoned dogsTZUYU will be taking care of 'Kaya' and 'Butter' until they find their next families.

(Credit= 'twicetagram' Instagram, 'TWICE' NAVER V LIVE)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.