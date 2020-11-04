[SBS Star] TWICE TZUYU Temporarily Takes Care of Abandoned Dogs

K-pop girl group TWICE's member TZUYU demonstrated her kindness.On November 3, TZUYU went live on NAVER V LIVE to celebrate the group's fifth debut anniversary with fans.Some time after she began the live broadcast, TZUYU said, "I want to tell you something today."She continued, "I went to a dog shelter not too long ago. There, I met two lovely dogs."She went on, "I decided to provide them a temporary home for a bit, so I brought them home with me."Then, TZUYU showed the dogs to fans, who were comfortably lying next to her.She was seen petting them and nicely asking, "Are you feeling tired?"After that, she revealed that she even named them 'Kaya' and 'Butter'.TZUYU will be taking care of 'Kaya' and 'Butter' until they find their next families.(Credit= 'twicetagram' Instagram, 'TWICE' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)