[SBS Star] Jay Park Reveals He Wants to Produce a K-pop Group After Retirement

Korean-American hip-hop artist Jay Park revealed plans after his retirement.Recently, Jay Park guested on MBC's talk show 'Radio Star' and shared that he is planning to retire soon.In the pre-released clip of the upcoming episode, Jay Park revealed, "It's really difficult to maintain my personal music career while running a label. I plan to retire in two years from now."Then the idol-turned-producer shared that he wants to train and produce a K-pop idol group after his retirement.This is not the first time for Jay Park to share thoughts about retirement.He previously said, "I sometimes wonder how long I need to try not to lose the spotlight to others. This is such a tiring life. The reason I've been doing this all this time is that I had the idea of sharing the light with other artists. I just simply like things like that―If someone's life can change because of me."He also posted a video of his song 'Encore' on Instagram and wrote, "This song truly foreshadows my retirement. It means I can leave without regret because I did my best."Meanwhile, Jay Park's episode of 'Radio Star' is set to be aired on November 4.(Credit= 'jparkitrighthere' Instagram, MBC Radio Star)(SBS Star)