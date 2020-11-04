뉴스
[SBS Star] Jay Park Reveals He Wants to Produce a K-pop Group After Retirement
Published 2020.11.04 14:50
Korean-American hip-hop artist Jay Park revealed plans after his retirement.

Recently, Jay Park guested on MBC's talk show 'Radio Star' and shared that he is planning to retire soon.
Jay ParkIn the pre-released clip of the upcoming episode, Jay Park revealed, "It's really difficult to maintain my personal music career while running a label. I plan to retire in two years from now."

Then the idol-turned-producer shared that he wants to train and produce a K-pop idol group after his retirement.
Jay ParkThis is not the first time for Jay Park to share thoughts about retirement.

He previously said, "I sometimes wonder how long I need to try not to lose the spotlight to others. This is such a tiring life. The reason I've been doing this all this time is that I had the idea of sharing the light with other artists. I just simply like things like that―If someone's life can change because of me."

He also posted a video of his song 'Encore' on Instagram and wrote, "This song truly foreshadows my retirement. It means I can leave without regret because I did my best."

Meanwhile, Jay Park's episode of 'Radio Star' is set to be aired on November 4.

(Credit= 'jparkitrighthere' Instagram, MBC Radio Star) 

(SBS Star)
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.