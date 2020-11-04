[SBS Star] AKMU Members Are Currently on Bad Terms with Each Other?

Lee Chan-hyuk of K-pop duo AKMU was seen unfollowing his fellow member Lee Su-hyun on Instagram.On November 3, AKMU fans noticed an interesting fact about Lee Chan-hyuk while exploring his Instagram.Previously, Lee Chan-hyuk followed four people on Instagram, and one of the people was Lee Su-hyun.But then, Lee Su-hyun had suddenly disappeared from his following list on this day.After noticing that Lee Chan-hyuk unfollowed Lee Su-hyun on Instagram, fans posted hilarious comments online.Their comments included, "Did they get in a fight or something? LOL", "Their mom's going to get involved soon.", "She must have eaten his chocolate without asking him." and so on.Lee Chan-hyuk and Lee Su-hyun are talented siblings who first appeared in SBS' survival audition show 'K-pop Star Season 2' in 2012.The duo joined YG Entertainment following their appearance, and made their official debut with an album 'PLAY' in April 2014.(Credit= 'akmuchanhk' 'akmu_suhyun' Instagram)(SBS Star)