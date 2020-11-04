뉴스
[SBS Star] AKMU Members Are Currently on Bad Terms with Each Other?
Published 2020.11.04
Lee Chan-hyuk of K-pop duo AKMU was seen unfollowing his fellow member Lee Su-hyun on Instagram. 

On November 3, AKMU fans noticed an interesting fact about Lee Chan-hyuk while exploring his Instagram. 
AKMUPreviously, Lee Chan-hyuk followed four people on Instagram, and one of the people was Lee Su-hyun. 

But then, Lee Su-hyun had suddenly disappeared from his following list on this day. 

After noticing that Lee Chan-hyuk unfollowed Lee Su-hyun on Instagram, fans posted hilarious comments online. 

Their comments included, "Did they get in a fight or something? LOL", "Their mom's going to get involved soon.", "She must have eaten his chocolate without asking him." and so on. 
AKMULee Chan-hyuk and Lee Su-hyun are talented siblings who first appeared in SBS' survival audition show 'K-pop Star Season 2' in 2012.

The duo joined YG Entertainment following their appearance, and made their official debut with an album 'PLAY' in April 2014. 
AKMU(Credit= 'akmuchanhk' 'akmu_suhyun' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
