[SBS Star] TWICE SANA Turns Into a Puffy Ball in the Morning?
[SBS Star] TWICE SANA Turns Into a Puffy Ball in the Morning?

[SBS Star] TWICE SANA Turns Into a Puffy Ball in the Morning?

Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.04 11:39
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TWICE SANA Turns Into a Puffy Ball in the Morning?
Fans are finding K-pop girl group TWICE's member SANA's cute puffy morning face adorable. 

Recently, one fan of SANA shared contrasting photos of the singer online. 

The photos showed SANA at night and in the morning. 

At night, SANA emitted her sexy but cute look with her glamorous make-up. 
SANA SANAIn the morning though, she looked completely different. 

Not only did she have light make-up, but she also had a cute puffy face. 

Previously, SANA revealed that her face gets swollen very easily. 

It seems like it is especially the case in the morning. 

After seeing SANA's dual charms, fans left comments such as, "She's soooo cute in the morning!", "It makes me want to poke her face!", "Cutie pie!" and so on. 
SANA(Credit= 'TWICE_MM1020' 'be_mycandy1020' Twitter) 

(SBS Star)   
