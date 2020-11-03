[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yulhee Talks About the Time When She Secretly Cried Her Eyes Out with Jae-yul

Yulhee, formerly of K-pop girl group LABOUM, shared when the most difficult time was while raising children.On October 29, Yulhee updated her YouTube with a Q&A video.One of the questions that she received was, "When was the hardest time of your time as a mother raising children?"Yulhee answered, "After giving birth to Jae-yul, I went to rest at my parents' home for some time. But I missed my husband so much that I couldn't stop crying after like two days."She continued, "So, I came back to stay at our home with my husband. Not only I was still recovering from giving birth, but also I was suffering from lack of sleep at that time."She resumed, "Jae-yul cried like every hour, and I practically couldn't sleep at all. Everything about that time gave me stress and pain."She went on, "I think I had postpartum depression then. I even used to secretly cry my eyes out with Jae-yul in my arms in the middle of the night."Following her marriage with K-pop boy band FTISLAND's drummer Minhwan, Yulhee gave birth to a son Jae-yul in June 2018.Then this February, the couple welcomed twin girls Ah-rin and Ah-yoon into the world.(Credit= '율희의 집' YouTube, 'jaeyul2._.2' Instagram)(SBS Star)