뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yulhee Talks About the Time When She Secretly Cried Her Eyes Out with Jae-yul
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yulhee Talks About the Time When She Secretly Cried Her Eyes Out with Jae-yul

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yulhee Talks About the Time When She Secretly Cried Her Eyes Out with Jae-yul

Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.03 18:14 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yulhee Talks About the Time When She Secretly Cried Her Eyes Out with Jae-yul
Yulhee, formerly of K-pop girl group LABOUM, shared when the most difficult time was while raising children. 

On October 29, Yulhee updated her YouTube with a Q&A video. 

One of the questions that she received was, "When was the hardest time of your time as a mother raising children?" 
YulheeYulhee answered, "After giving birth to Jae-yul, I went to rest at my parents' home for some time. But I missed my husband so much that I couldn't stop crying after like two days."

She continued, "So, I came back to stay at our home with my husband. Not only I was still recovering from giving birth, but also I was suffering from lack of sleep at that time." 
YulheeShe resumed, "Jae-yul cried like every hour, and I practically couldn't sleep at all. Everything about that time gave me stress and pain." 

She went on, "I think I had postpartum depression then. I even used to secretly cry my eyes out with Jae-yul in my arms in the middle of the night." 
 

Following her marriage with K-pop boy band FTISLAND's drummer Minhwan, Yulhee gave birth to a son Jae-yul in June 2018.

Then this February, the couple welcomed twin girls Ah-rin and Ah-yoon into the world.

(Credit= '율희의 집' YouTube, 'jaeyul2._.2' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.