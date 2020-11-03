뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: RM Shows the Coldest Look After Discovering the Flavor of His Ice Cream
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: RM Shows the Coldest Look After Discovering the Flavor of His Ice Cream

[SBS Star] VIDEO: RM Shows the Coldest Look After Discovering the Flavor of His Ice Cream

Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.03 17:12 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: RM Shows the Coldest Look After Discovering the Flavor of His Ice Cream
K-pop boy group BTS' leader RM showed the coldest look after finding out his ice cream is a mint chocolate flavor.

Recently, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment uploaded a behind-the-scenes footage online. 

The video showed the members of BTS resting in their waiting room after the walk on the red carpet at one event. 

As RM sees cups of ice cream on a table, he grabbed one with excitement. 
RMThen, RM excitedly commented, "Oh! Is this pistachio? Wait... Is it mint chocolate?" 

Right after he found out that the ice cream he was holding was in fact mint chocolate flavored ice cream, a bright smile disappeared from his face.

Instead of his smile, he had the coldest look in his life on his face. 

If you have been a fan of RM for long enough, you know how much he absolutely hates mint chocolate. 
RMAs J-HOPE heard this, he said with a smile, "Give me that mint chocolate ice cream, Nam-joon." 

RM said in a loud voice, "Oh my gosh, mint chocolate! I don't like mint chocolate! It looked like pistachio!" 

His instant turn from excitement, disappointment to anger made lots of fans laugh. 
 
(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.