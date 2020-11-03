[SBS Star] VIDEO: RM Shows the Coldest Look After Discovering the Flavor of His Ice Cream

Recently, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment uploaded a behind-the-scenes footage online.
The video showed the members of BTS resting in their waiting room after the walk on the red carpet at one event.
As RM sees cups of ice cream on a table, he grabbed one with excitement.
Then, RM excitedly commented, "Oh! Is this pistachio? Wait... Is it mint chocolate?"
Right after he found out that the ice cream he was holding was in fact mint chocolate flavored ice cream, a bright smile disappeared from his face.
Instead of his smile, he had the coldest look in his life on his face.
If you have been a fan of RM for long enough, you know how much he absolutely hates mint chocolate.
As J-HOPE heard this, he said with a smile, "Give me that mint chocolate ice cream, Nam-joon."
RM said in a loud voice, "Oh my gosh, mint chocolate! I don't like mint chocolate! It looked like pistachio!"
His instant turn from excitement, disappointment to anger made lots of fans laugh.
�� 피스타치..! ...민초인가?— 김무원 (@jooniefighting) August 18, 2020
하는데 표정 정말 싫어햌ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ#남준 #김남준 #RM #알엠 #랩몬스터 @bts_twt pic.twitter.com/raBHUNdSf2
(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)
(SBS Star)