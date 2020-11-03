[SBS Star] VIDEO: RM Shows the Coldest Look After Discovering the Flavor of His Ice Cream

K-pop boy group BTS' leader RM showed the coldest look after finding out his ice cream is a mint chocolate flavor.Recently, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment uploaded a behind-the-scenes footage online.The video showed the members of BTS resting in their waiting room after the walk on the red carpet at one event.As RM sees cups of ice cream on a table, he grabbed one with excitement.Then, RM excitedly commented, "Oh! Is this pistachio? Wait... Is it mint chocolate?"Right after he found out that the ice cream he was holding was in fact mint chocolate flavored ice cream, a bright smile disappeared from his face.Instead of his smile, he had the coldest look in his life on his face.If you have been a fan of RM for long enough, you know how much he absolutely hates mint chocolate.As J-HOPE heard this, he said with a smile, "Give me that mint chocolate ice cream, Nam-joon."RM said in a loud voice, "Oh my gosh, mint chocolate! I don't like mint chocolate! It looked like pistachio!"His instant turn from excitement, disappointment to anger made lots of fans laugh.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)