뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] JYP Ent. & P NATION to Debut 2 Rookie Boy Groups in Collaboration with SBS
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] JYP Ent. & P NATION to Debut 2 Rookie Boy Groups in Collaboration with SBS

[SBS Star] JYP Ent. & P NATION to Debut 2 Rookie Boy Groups in Collaboration with SBS

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.11.03 17:05 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] JYP Ent. & P NATION to Debut 2 Rookie Boy Groups in Collaboration with SBS
J.Y. Park of JYP Entertainment and PSY of P NATION are confirmed to join forces to debut two new boy groups through a new audition show on SBS. 

On November 2, the launch of SBS' new audition program called 'LOUD' has been officially announced.
LOUD LOUDUnlike other audition shows that focused on trainees who are already under their respective agencies, 'LOUD' will be open to teenage boys all around the world who dream of becoming the next K-pop star.

As long as they have talents in singing, dancing, songwriting, and more artistic talents, they are all qualified as 'LOUD' contestants. 

J.Y. Park and PSY will come together to give advice to the contestants as mentors and give them a chance to debut as the members of brand-new boy groups.
LOUDThe finalists are set to make debut in the second half of 2021 with full support from JYP Entertainment and P NATION.

You can submit your application for 'LOUD' here.
 

(Credit= 'SBS Entertainment' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.