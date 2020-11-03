[SBS Star] JYP Ent. & P NATION to Debut 2 Rookie Boy Groups in Collaboration with SBS

On November 2, the launch of SBS' new audition program called 'LOUD' has been officially announced.
Unlike other audition shows that focused on trainees who are already under their respective agencies, 'LOUD' will be open to teenage boys all around the world who dream of becoming the next K-pop star.
As long as they have talents in singing, dancing, songwriting, and more artistic talents, they are all qualified as 'LOUD' contestants.
J.Y. Park and PSY will come together to give advice to the contestants as mentors and give them a chance to debut as the members of brand-new boy groups.
The finalists are set to make debut in the second half of 2021 with full support from JYP Entertainment and P NATION.
You can submit your application for 'LOUD' here.
(Credit= 'SBS Entertainment' YouTube)
(SBS Star)