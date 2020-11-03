뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Bo Gum Shows Up in a Military Promotional Video
Lee Narin

Actor Park Bo Gum appeared in a military job fair promotional video.

Recently, Republic of Korea Navy dropped one promotional video online.

The video showed Park Bo Gum encouraging youngsters to visit an online job fair that is jointly held by the military and Changwon City.
Park Bo GumIn the video, Park Bo Gum was in his Navy uniform.

Firstly, Park Bo Gum introduced himself as "Navy Private Park Bo Gum".

Then, he smoothly gave out some details regarding the job fair.

Afterwards, he added that he wished everyone good luck with job hunting in this difficult time that is caused by COVID-19.

Park Bo Gum looked so great in this video that those worried fans were feeling relieved after watching it. 
 

Meanwhile, the actor is expected to complete his military service in the Navy in the end of April 2022.

(Credit= Republic of Korea Navy)

(SBS Star)   
