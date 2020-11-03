뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Shocks Fans by Saying, "See You in 5 Years"
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Shocks Fans by Saying, "See You in 5 Years"

[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Shocks Fans by Saying, "See You in 5 Years"

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.11.03 15:26 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Shocks Fans by Saying, "See You in 5 Years"
Singer Lee Hyo-ri got her fans guessing with a promise to return to the industry after five years.

Recently, Lee Hyo-ri shared a video on her fan community, announcing that she will greet her fans again after five years from now.
Lee Hyo-riShe said, "I will see you all again after five years from now. Please don't forget me until then. Thank you very much to those who supported and cheered me on during my promotions as Linda G and Chun Ok."
Lee Hyo-riOf course, Lee Hyo-ri's promise to return in five years sparked speculation among fans and media outlets; especially as Lee hyo-ri shared that she and her husband Lee Sang Soon have plans to have a baby soon.

As some fans began to speculate that the couple is expecting a baby any time soon, her agency stepped up to clear up the confusion.
Lee Hyo-ri, Lee Sang SoonLee Hyo-ri's management agency ESteem Entertainment stated, "It was simply a video she sent to fans to thank them for supporting her while she was promoting as part of SSAK3 and Refund Sisters."

The agency clarified, "There is no specific meaning behind her saying, 'See you in five years.'"

(Credit= 'hyoleehyolee' Instagram, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.