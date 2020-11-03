[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Shocks Fans by Saying, "See You in 5 Years"

Singer Lee Hyo-ri got her fans guessing with a promise to return to the industry after five years.Recently, Lee Hyo-ri shared a video on her fan community, announcing that she will greet her fans again after five years from now.She said, "I will see you all again after five years from now. Please don't forget me until then. Thank you very much to those who supported and cheered me on during my promotions as Linda G and Chun Ok."Of course, Lee Hyo-ri's promise to return in five years sparked speculation among fans and media outlets; especially as Lee hyo-ri shared that she and her husband Lee Sang Soon have plans to have a baby soon.As some fans began to speculate that the couple is expecting a baby any time soon, her agency stepped up to clear up the confusion.Lee Hyo-ri's management agency ESteem Entertainment stated, "It was simply a video she sent to fans to thank them for supporting her while she was promoting as part of SSAK3 and Refund Sisters."The agency clarified, "There is no specific meaning behind her saying, 'See you in five years.'"(Credit= 'hyoleehyolee' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)