뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIXX N Leaves Jellyfish Ent.; Joins Ok Taec Yeon & So Jisub's Agency
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIXX N Leaves Jellyfish Ent.; Joins Ok Taec Yeon & So Jisub's Agency

[SBS Star] VIXX N Leaves Jellyfish Ent.; Joins Ok Taec Yeon & So Jisub's Agency

Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.03 14:32 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIXX N Leaves Jellyfish Ent.; Joins Ok Taec Yeon & So Jisubs Agency
N of K-pop boy group VIXX has recently left Jellyfish Entertainment and signed with another management agency 51K.

On November 3, Jellyfish Entertainment officially announced that they have parted ways with N. 

Jellyfish Entertainment stated, "Our contract with N came to an end on October 31. We spend hours discussing the matter of contract renewal with N, and we both agreed not to renew our contract in the end."

The agency went on, "This does not mean that N will leave VIXX; he will still be part of VIXX. We would like to take this moment to thank N for everything he has done for us. We will continue to support N and his career in the future." 
NThen, it was reported that N joined 51K, which is an agency that manages Ok Taec Yeon of another boy group 2PM, actor So Jisub and more. 

There, his career as a singer as well as actor will be fully supported. 

After making debut as VIXX in 2012, N was very much loved by fans as the charismatic but cute leader who is able to pull off a wide range of musical concepts. 

Recently, N also showed his prowess in acting as well; N's projects include 'Tunnel' (2017), 'Familiar Wife' (2018), 'Children of Nobody' (2018) and so on. 
N(Credit= 51K, Jellyfish Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.