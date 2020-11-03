[SBS Star] VIXX N Leaves Jellyfish Ent.; Joins Ok Taec Yeon & So Jisub's Agency

N of K-pop boy group VIXX has recently left Jellyfish Entertainment and signed with another management agency 51K.On November 3, Jellyfish Entertainment officially announced that they have parted ways with N.Jellyfish Entertainment stated, "Our contract with N came to an end on October 31. We spend hours discussing the matter of contract renewal with N, and we both agreed not to renew our contract in the end."The agency went on, "This does not mean that N will leave VIXX; he will still be part of VIXX. We would like to take this moment to thank N for everything he has done for us. We will continue to support N and his career in the future."Then, it was reported that N joined 51K, which is an agency that manages Ok Taec Yeon of another boy group 2PM, actor So Jisub and more.There, his career as a singer as well as actor will be fully supported.After making debut as VIXX in 2012, N was very much loved by fans as the charismatic but cute leader who is able to pull off a wide range of musical concepts.Recently, N also showed his prowess in acting as well; N's projects include 'Tunnel' (2017), 'Familiar Wife' (2018), 'Children of Nobody' (2018) and so on.(Credit= 51K, Jellyfish Entertainment)(SBS Star)