[SBS Star] NICHKHUN to Make His Hollywood Debut with a Romantic Comedy Movie

NICHKHUN of K-pop boy group 2PM will be making his Hollywood debut soon.On November 3, it was reported that NICHKHUN had been cast in an upcoming Hollywood movie 'Hong Kong Love Story' as the male lead.'Hong Kong Love Story' is a romantic comedy movie that will be directed by director Keoni Waxman, who previously made 'Hunt to Kill' (2010), 'A Good Man' (2014), 'End of a Gun' (2016) and many more.Alongside NICHKHUN, Hong Kong-American actor Byron Mann will be starring in the movie.Hong Kong actor Kenneth Tsang, who acted in movies including 'Die Another Day' and 'Memoirs of a Geisha', will also be joining the cast.The movie is said to be based on the real life experiences of Byron Mann.NICHKHUN and Byron Mann will play the sons of wealthy families who go to Hong Kong and experience various incidents that teach them the meaning of love and friendship.'Hong Kong Love Story' is planned to kick off production next month.(Credit= JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)