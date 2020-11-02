뉴스
[SBS Star] Super Junior HeeChul Does Not Want to Get Married for His Mother?
Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.02 18:12
HeeChul of K-pop boy group Super Junior shared that he does not really want to get married because of his mother. 

On November 1 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', HeeChul was seen having a meal with entertainers Tae Jae-hoon and Lee Sang-min. 
HeeChul
While talking together, Tae Jae-hoon asked HeeChul, "If you had to choose to do only one show out of 'Knowing Brothers', 'My Little Old Boy' and 'Delicious Rendezvous', which one would you choose to do?" 

HeeChul responded, "Wow, that's really hard. I'm really sorry to Kang Ho-dong and Baik Jong-won, but I think I'll have to go with 'My Little Old Boy'." 
HeeChulWhen asked why, HeeChul answered, "It's because my mom loves 'My Little Old Boy' a lot. The show seems to make her truly happy." 

He continued, "If I get married, I have to drop out of this show, so the thought of marriage has recently disappeared. My mom really loves this show, you know."
HeeChulAs HeeChul's mother watched a footage of him saying this, she commented, "That's very thoughtful of him, but you must get married, HeeChul." 

She went on, "You are going to turn 40 soon. You should remind yourself that!" 
HeeChul's motherBorn in July 1983, HeeChul is 36 years old. 

Currently, he is in a relationship with MOMO of K-pop girl group TWICE. 

(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy) 

(SBS Star)   
