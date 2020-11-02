[SBS Star] Comedienne Park Ji-seon Found Dead at Home with Her Mother

Renowned comedienne Park Ji-seon was found dead at home with her mother earlier today.On November 2, it was reported that Park Ji-seon and her mother were found dead at their home in Mapo-gu, Seoul around 1:44PM KST.The police stated that Park Ji-seon's father worriedly called them as Park Ji-seon and her mother were both not picking up his call.When Park Ji-seon's father and the police went to their house to check to see if Park Ji-seon and her mother were okay, they were already dead.According to the police, Park Ji-seon was under medical treatment for some time due to her health condition.The police are currently investigating to determine the cause of Park Ji-seon and her mother's death, working off the assumption that they took their own lives.(Credit= SBS Entertainment News, SBS Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny)(SBS Star)