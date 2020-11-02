[SBS Star] A TXT Fanboy Mesmerizes K-pop Fans for His Adorable Reaction & Dance Videos





A 13-year-old fanboy of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) went viral for his adorable dance covers and reaction videos shared on YouTube.Recently, multiple MOAs (TXT's official fandom) shared videos of one MOA named Kang Myung-min on various online communities.Born in 2008, this 13-year-old MOA passionately shared his love and support for TXT hyungs on YouTube.His personal YouTube channel contains vlogs, album unboxings, music video reactions, and of course, his own dance covers.One MOA who first shared his video wrote, "I've found this adorable young fan on YouTube. He's so cute and funny. I laughed out loud when the poster gets stuck in his glasses in the middle."Fans commented, "Wait, he's actually really good at dancing! Big Hit Entertainment, contact him!", "He's so passionate and aspiring dancer. He really has this potential to be the next K-pop star.", and more.You can watch Kang Myung-min's videos below:(Credit= '강명민_' YouTube, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)