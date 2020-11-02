[SBS Star] VIDEO: ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Makes Debut as a Runway Model

Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO made debut as a runway model at 'Seoul Fashion Week'.On November 1 episode of SBS' television show 'Master in the House', Cha Eun-woo's debut runway was shown.In this episode, the cast members were spotted meeting fashion designer Ji Chun-hee at 'Seoul Fashion Week'.As soon as Ji Chun-hee met the cast, she said that she wanted to give one of them an opportunity to walk on the runway.Then, she took a close look of each member and decided on Cha Eun-woo, saying that he would make the perfect model.During the rehearsal, Cha Eun-woo kept making mistakes out of extreme nervousness.After the rehearsal, he received feedback from Ji Jun-hee and commented, "Wow, this honestly isn't easy."Cha Eun-woo practiced his walk many times afterwards, and managed to walk flawlessly during the show.(Credit= SBS Master in the House)(SBS Star)