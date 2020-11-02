뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Makes Debut as a Runway Model
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Makes Debut as a Runway Model

[SBS Star] VIDEO: ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Makes Debut as a Runway Model

Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.02 16:01 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Makes Debut as a Runway Model
Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO made debut as a runway model at 'Seoul Fashion Week'.

On November 1 episode of SBS' television show 'Master in the House', Cha Eun-woo's debut runway was shown.
Cha Eun-wooIn this episode, the cast members were spotted meeting fashion designer Ji Chun-hee at 'Seoul Fashion Week'.

As soon as Ji Chun-hee met the cast, she said that she wanted to give one of them an opportunity to walk on the runway.

Then, she took a close look of each member and decided on Cha Eun-woo, saying that he would make the perfect model.
Cha Eun-wooDuring the rehearsal, Cha Eun-woo kept making mistakes out of extreme nervousness.

After the rehearsal, he received feedback from Ji Jun-hee and commented, "Wow, this honestly isn't easy."

Cha Eun-woo practiced his walk many times afterwards, and managed to walk flawlessly during the show.
 

(Credit= SBS Master in the House)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.