[SBS Star] VIDEO: aespa KARINA Joins EXO KAI in a Car Commercial

KARINA of upcoming K-pop girl group aespa appeared in a car commercial with KAI of boy group EXO.On November 1, one motor company shared a full 22-minute commercial of their new car.As KAI was the main model for this commercial, he was seen in all scenes from the start until the end of it.In one of the scenes though, he was with a girl, and they passionately danced together.It turned out the girl was KARINA who is still training at SM Entertainment, waiting to make debut soon.Even though she is still a trainee, her dance was unbelievably professional.KAI and KARINA created perfect dance harmony together; they were simply amazing.There was also a scene where they met in an elevator.Here, KARINA shared her enchanting beauty with everyone in prior to her official debut.Meanwhile, aespa's debut date has been confirmed to be November 17.(Credit= 'HyundaiWorldwide' YouTube)(SBS Star)