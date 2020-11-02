뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet SEULGI Shares that She Reads Everything About Her Online
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet SEULGI Shares that She Reads Everything About Her Online

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet SEULGI Shares that She Reads Everything About Her Online

Lee Narin

Published 2020.11.02 11:19
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet SEULGI Shares that She Reads Everything About Her Online
K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member SEULGI revealed that she reads everything about her online.

On October 28, fashion magazine ESQUIRE Korea uploaded a video of SEULGI's interview on YouTube.
SEULGIDuring this interview, SEULGI answered a series of questions that were sent by fans.

One of the questions was, "Have you ever searched your name online?"

SEULGI answered, "Yes, I tend to search my name or Red Velvet time to time. I've done it more often recently, because I've had more time."

She continued, "I do it more frequently after I took part in concerts, festivals or TV shows. I monitor myself through those videos that fans edit."

She went on, "I check out what kind of things I said, what kind of facial expressions I made and things like that."
 

Meanwhile, Red Velvet released a soundtrack 'Future' for tvN's drama 'Start-up' on October 17.

(Credit= 'ESQUIRE Korea' YouTube)

(SBS Star)   
