[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet SEULGI Shares that She Reads Everything About Her Online

K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member SEULGI revealed that she reads everything about her online.On October 28, fashion magazine ESQUIRE Korea uploaded a video of SEULGI's interview on YouTube.During this interview, SEULGI answered a series of questions that were sent by fans.One of the questions was, "Have you ever searched your name online?"SEULGI answered, "Yes, I tend to search my name or Red Velvet time to time. I've done it more often recently, because I've had more time."She continued, "I do it more frequently after I took part in concerts, festivals or TV shows. I monitor myself through those videos that fans edit."She went on, "I check out what kind of things I said, what kind of facial expressions I made and things like that."Meanwhile, Red Velvet released a soundtrack 'Future' for tvN's drama 'Start-up' on October 17.(Credit= 'ESQUIRE Korea' YouTube)(SBS Star)