[SBS Star] Na-eun, Geon-hoo and Jin-woo Are All in Love with the Same T-shirt?
뉴스

Lee Narin

Published 2020.10.30 18:06 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Na-eun, Geon-hoo and Jin-woo Are All in Love with the Same T-shirt?
Professional soccer player Park Joo-ho's children―Na-eun, Geon-hoo and Jin-woo were seen wearing exactly the same t-shirt.

Recently, Park Joo-ho's family returned on KBS' television show 'The Return of Superman'.
Park Joo-ho's childrenOn this day, Jin-woo's face was unveiled for the first time.

He was on his baby walker, excitedly walking around the living room.

This was when fans noticed his t-shirt that had a massive printing of a tiger.
Park Joo-ho's childrenIt was a t-shirt that Na-eun used to wear some years ago.

The interesting thing is that not only Na-eun, but Geon-hoo also wore the same t-shirt in the past.
Park Joo-ho's childrenYou could see that the t-shirt had stretched due to frequent use and wash over the years.

It was clear that all three Park children loved the t-shirt, and this cute fact is making many fans smile.
Park Joo-ho's children(Credit= KBS The Return of Superman, 'msannapark' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.