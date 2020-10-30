[SBS Star] Na-eun, Geon-hoo and Jin-woo Are All in Love with the Same T-shirt?

Professional soccer player Park Joo-ho's children―Na-eun, Geon-hoo and Jin-woo were seen wearing exactly the same t-shirt.Recently, Park Joo-ho's family returned on KBS' television show 'The Return of Superman'.On this day, Jin-woo's face was unveiled for the first time.He was on his baby walker, excitedly walking around the living room.This was when fans noticed his t-shirt that had a massive printing of a tiger.It was a t-shirt that Na-eun used to wear some years ago.The interesting thing is that not only Na-eun, but Geon-hoo also wore the same t-shirt in the past.You could see that the t-shirt had stretched due to frequent use and wash over the years.It was clear that all three Park children loved the t-shirt, and this cute fact is making many fans smile.(Credit= KBS The Return of Superman, 'msannapark' Instagram)(SBS Star)