[SBS Star] An Event Host Shares How Kind & Caring BLACKPINK LISA Really Is
Published 2020.10.30 17:49
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] An Event Host Shares How Kind & Caring BLACKPINK LISA Really Is
One event host talked about her pleasant encounter with LISA of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK and praised her kind personality.

Recently, a professional event host named Annie Leem shared a new video on her personal YouTube channel.
An Event Host Shares How Kind & Caring BLACKPINK LISA Really IsIn the video, she talked about the time when she met LISA for a special live stream event for one laundry detergent brand.
An Event Host Shares How Kind & Caring BLACKPINK LISA Really IsAnnie Leem said, "Before the live stream, I was checking on the script last minute. That's when LISA said in her cute little voice, 'Let's take a photo together.'"

She continued, "So I said, 'I'm so excited! Okay, let's take a picture.' LISA's manager kindly took the photos for us."
An Event Host Shares How Kind & Caring BLACKPINK LISA Really IsAnnie Leem then praised how genuine and polite LISA really was.

She said, "I watched several BLACKPINK clips while preparing for the event, and I felt like the four members are very cute and shy."

"LISA was exactly the same as I imagined," she added, "Very loving and very caring, so it was so great working with her. Since that day, I've become a huge fan of her."
An Event Host Shares How Kind & Caring BLACKPINK LISA Really IsYou can watch the full video below:
 

(Credit= 'AnnieLEEM' YouTube, 'lalalalisa_m' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
