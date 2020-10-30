[SBS Star] An Event Host Shares How Kind & Caring BLACKPINK LISA Really Is

Recently, a professional event host named Annie Leem shared a new video on her personal YouTube channel.
In the video, she talked about the time when she met LISA for a special live stream event for one laundry detergent brand.
Annie Leem said, "Before the live stream, I was checking on the script last minute. That's when LISA said in her cute little voice, 'Let's take a photo together.'"
She continued, "So I said, 'I'm so excited! Okay, let's take a picture.' LISA's manager kindly took the photos for us."
Annie Leem then praised how genuine and polite LISA really was.
She said, "I watched several BLACKPINK clips while preparing for the event, and I felt like the four members are very cute and shy."
"LISA was exactly the same as I imagined," she added, "Very loving and very caring, so it was so great working with her. Since that day, I've become a huge fan of her."
You can watch the full video below:
(Credit= 'AnnieLEEM' YouTube, 'lalalalisa_m' Instagram)
(SBS Star)