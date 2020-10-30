[SBS Star] Weki Meki Choi Yoojung Shares She Auditioned for YG Ent. Because She Loved 2NE1

Choi Yoojung of K-pop girl group Choi Yoojung revealed that she is a huge fan of disbanded girl group 2NE1.Recently, Choi Yoojung took part in recording of STATV's talk show 'Idol League'.As soon as Choi Yoojung walked into the studio, she could not stop smiling.As she sat down, Choi Yoojung excitedly told the host DARA, formerly of 2NE1, how much of a huge 2NE1 fan she is.Choi Yoojung said, "I'm a big fan of 2NE1. I'm so excited to see you today. I feel like my heart's just melted."She resumed, "I've been a fan of 2NE1 even before my debut. I actually went to audition at YG Entertainment in the past, because I wanted to be in the same company as 2NE1."She went on, "I've got lots of 2NE1 official merchandise at home as well. You can't get those now, you know. I've got them all at home."Then, another host Seo Eunkwang of boy group BTOB commented, "In that case, are you willing to collaborate for a special performance in the future, DARA?"Without hesitation, DARA answered, "Of course, I'll be more than willing to collaborate with Yoojung!"When Choi Yoojung heard this, she showed the brightest smile.(Credit= YG Entertainment, Fantagio, STATV Idol League)(SBS Star)