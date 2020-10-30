뉴스
[SBS Star] P.O to Join Lee Seung Gi's New Drama About Psychopaths
[SBS Star] P.O to Join Lee Seung Gi's New Drama About Psychopaths

Published 2020.10.30 16:28
P.O of K-pop boy group Block B is confirmed to join singer/actor Lee Seung Gi in a new drama.

October 29, multiple media outlets reported that P.O is set to star in tvN's upcoming drama 'Mouse' (tentative title).

According to reports, P.O already attended the first script reading of the drama that took place on October 28.
P.OThe production team of 'Mouse' later confirmed, "It is true that P.O will be joining our drama 'Mouse'."

In the drama 'Mouse', humans can identify psychopaths through a DNA test of the fetus in the mother's womb.

The drama centers around the question of: Would you give birth to the child knowing he/she is a psychopath?
P.O, Lee Seung GiPreviously, Lee Seung Gi was confirmed to take on the role of a rookie police officer named 'Jung Ba-reum', who is known for his upright character.

Meanwhile, 'Mouse' is expected to premiere in the first half of 2021.

(Credit= SBS Entertainment News)

(SBS Star) 
