[SBS Star] HOSHI Had a Meal with JOSHUA's Mother While JOSHUA Was Out with Friends?
Lee Narin

Published 2020.10.30 16:11 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] HOSHI Had a Meal with JOSHUAs Mother While JOSHUA Was Out with Friends?
K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN's member JOSHUA shared that the group's member HOSHI had a meal with his mother at his home when he was not even there. 

On October 24 episode of JTBC's television show 'Knowing Brothers', SEVENTEEN made a guest appearance. 
SEVENTEENDuring the talk, JOSHUA shared an interesting story about his mother and HOSHI. 

JOSHUA said, "My hometown is L.A. When we went to perform in L.A., I met up with my friends after our concert." 

The K-pop star continued, "While I was busy spending time with my friends, I received a photo from my mom. It was a photo of her with HOSHI." 
SEVENTEENHe resumed, "They were having galbi (marinated Korean barbecue) together. Just the two of them! I took a closer look at the photo, as the background looked very familiar. It was my house." 

He laughed out loud and said, "I was like, 'I'm not even there. What is he doing there?'" 
SEVENTEENThen, HOSHI explained what had happened, "I'm really close to JOSHUA's mom. Actually, some of us are very close to each other's parents." 

He went on, "THE8 went fishing with MINGYU's dad without MINGYU the other day. It's all quite normal for us." 
SEVENTEENFollowing years of training, the 13 members of SEVENTEEN made debut in May 2015. 

(Credit= 'pledis_17' Twitter, JTBC Knowing Brothers)

(SBS Star)     
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.