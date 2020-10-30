[SBS Star] CL Shares What She Thinks About BTS Debuting at Billboard Hot 100's Summit

K-pop artist CL shared her thoughts on boy group BTS' recent historic achievement of reaching the summit of Billboard Hot 100.On October 29, CL held an online showcase for her new tracks 'H₩A' and '5 STAR'.During the showcase, the host mentioned CL entering Billboard Hot 100, and BTS topping the chart.CL said, "It feels incredible to see BTS' records. When I was young, there were no Asians in the mainstream music scene in the U.S."She continued, "It was difficult to melt our culture into our music as it wasn't very much welcomed. So, instead of doing that, we kept on copying their culture to fit in."She resumed, "I've always thought how great it would be to have someone who can truly represent our culture well. That's how I started promoting outside Korea."Then, CL expressed happiness about Asian singers, especially Korean singers, becoming more important in the U.S. mainstream music scene.CL stated, "BTS is doing an excellent job in spreading Korean culture around the world these days, and that's just amazing. They're amazing."She added, "I know it's not going to be easy, but I'll try my best to spread our culture as much as I can as well."CL made her debut as the leader of girl group 2NE1 in May 2009.After 2NE1's disbandment in November 2016, CL turned solo.(Credit= 'chaelinCL' Instagram, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)