[SBS Star] TXT TAEHYUN Shares How Sad He Felt Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic
[SBS Star] TXT TAEHYUN Shares How Sad He Felt Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

[SBS Star] TXT TAEHYUN Shares How Sad He Felt Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

Lee Narin

Lee Narin

Published 2020.10.30 11:29
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TXT TAEHYUN Shares How Sad He Felt Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic
TAEHYUN of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) shared how sad he felt because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On October 26, TXT's online showcase for the group's latest album 'minisode1 : Blue Hour' was held.
TOMORROW X TOGETHERDuring the showcase, one reporter mentioned one of the tracks 'We Lost the Summer' that depicts the story of teenagers struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Then, the reporter asked if the members could explain the song a little.

TAEHYUN responded, "Everyone in this world is experiencing something like this for the very first time. We all feel lost and confused right now."

He continued, "I was really sad that we were able to hear cheering of our fans during our performances."
TOMORROW X TOGETHERHe resumed, "While preparing for this comeback, I saw some of our past performance videos that included fans' voices. I even cried watching them. I honestly couldn't help it."

Lastly, he added, "I believe not only teenagers but also a lot of people will be able to relate to the song as it showed how the life of teenagers changed after the pandemic."
TOMORROW X TOGETHER'minisode1 : Blue Hour' marks TXT's return to the K-pop world in about five months following the release of 'The Dream Chapter: Eternity' in May.

(Credit= SBS Entertainment News)

(SBS Star)  
