[SBS Star] CHAEYOUNG Shares a Funny Reason Why She Thinks NAYEON Will Get Married Last

CHAEYOUNG of K-pop girl group TWICE shared a hilarious reason why she thinks her fellow member NAYEON will be the last one to get married out of all members of TWICE.On October 28 episode of MBC's television show 'Radio Star', TWICE made a guest appearance.During the talk, CHAEYOUNG shared that she often sits down for an honest conversation with the members of TWICE.She revealed that one of the topics they have recently been talking about is marriage.CHAEYOUNG excitedly said, "We decided that we are going to buy a wedding dress for the first one of us to get married."Then she was asked who she thinks will get married last out of the nine.CHAEYOUNG laughed and said, "I think it'll be NAYEON. She's a little fussy about things."She continued, "There are a number of things that a guy needs to do to earn NAYEON's trust."After listening to this, NAYEON commented, "Well, I think CHAEYOUNG will be the first one to get married."She laughingly explained, "She'll just do it, you know. She's a type of person who has to just get it done following her decision. We'll probably find her handing out her wedding invitations on one random day."Meanwhile, TWICE made a comeback with the group's second full album 'Eyes wide open' on October 26.(Credit= MBC Radio Star, JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)