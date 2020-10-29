뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Shows Support for Yim Siwan's New Drama
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Shows Support for Yim Siwan's New Drama

[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Shows Support for Yim Siwan's New Drama

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.10.29 16:54 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Shows Support for Yim Siwans New Drama
Actor Lee Dong Wook showed his full support for his former drama co-star Yim Siwan.

On October 29, Yim Siwan updated his official Instagram with new photos.
Lee Dong Wook, Yim Siwan Lee Dong Wook, Yim SiwanIn the photos, Yim Siwan is seen posing next to a coffee trunk sent by Lee Dong Wook to the set of his upcoming drama 'Run On'.

The banner on the coffee truck reads, "As expected, you are the best work of art I've ever made. To Lee Dong Wook, Yim Siwan is heaven."

In response, Yim Siwan left his message on the caption, "To Yim Siwan, Lee Dong Wook is heaven."
Lee Dong Wook, Yim SiwanIt seems like they are making reference to the Korean title of their 2019 drama 'Strangers from Hell', which translate to 'Strangers are Hell' in Korean.
Lee Dong Wook, Yim SiwanCurrently, Yim Siwan is busy filming his new drama 'Run On' that is set to premiere on December 16. 

(Credit= 'yim_siwang' Instagram, Yonhap News Agency)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.