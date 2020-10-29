[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Shows Support for Yim Siwan's New Drama

Actor Lee Dong Wook showed his full support for his former drama co-star Yim Siwan.On October 29, Yim Siwan updated his official Instagram with new photos.In the photos, Yim Siwan is seen posing next to a coffee trunk sent by Lee Dong Wook to the set of his upcoming drama 'Run On'.The banner on the coffee truck reads, "As expected, you are the best work of art I've ever made. To Lee Dong Wook, Yim Siwan is heaven."In response, Yim Siwan left his message on the caption, "To Yim Siwan, Lee Dong Wook is heaven."It seems like they are making reference to the Korean title of their 2019 drama 'Strangers from Hell', which translate to 'Strangers are Hell' in Korean.Currently, Yim Siwan is busy filming his new drama 'Run On' that is set to premiere on December 16.(Credit= 'yim_siwang' Instagram, Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)