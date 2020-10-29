뉴스
Lee Narin

Published 2020.10.29
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] One Interior Designer Shares Why He Was Truly Impressed by Yu Jae Seok
One interior designer revealed an impressive story about entertainer Yu Jae Seok. 

Recently, one past episode of web travel show 'Big Picture in Vietnam' reemerged online. 

This episode showed the cast members talking over a meal at a restaurant. 
Big Picture in VietnamDuring their talk, interior designer Park Kwang said, "I was really amazed by Jae Seok in the past." 

Then, he unraveled a story, "This was years ago when Jae Seok started gaining fame through 'X-Man'. We were heading to our destination in a car together, and Jae Seok drove the car." 

He continued, "While we were heading there, we came across this car that stopped in the middle of the bridge. Outside the car, there were three girls, looking nervous." 

He went on, "As soon as Jae Seok saw them, he said, 'What do you think is wrong with their car?' Then suddenly pulled our car over to the side. He went up to them and asked, 'Hi, there. Is there a problem with your car? Do you need any help?'" 
Big Picture in VietnamAccording to Park Kwang, the girls had a flat tire and did not know how to change it. 

Park Kwang said, "Without hesitation, Jae Seok changed the tire for them. The girls thanked Jae Seok afterwards, and one of them handed him her business card, saying that they wanted to return something to him if they could." 

He resumed, "Jae Seok refused to take it, so I took the business instead. They were quite pretty. But when we got back to our car, Jae Seok was like, 'Give me the card.'"  

He added, "Immediately after I gave Jae Seok the card, he ripped it into tiny pieces to make sure I didn't even stand a chance to get in touch with them." 
Big Picture in Vietnam(Credit= NAVER V LIVE Big Picture in Vietnam, FNC Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.