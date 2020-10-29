뉴스
[SBS Star] Henry Hilariously Responds to a Fan's Drawing of Him
Lee Narin

Published 2020.10.29 15:28
K-pop artist Henry gave a hilarious answer to a fan's drawing of him. 

On October 26, Henry opened an official online fan community. 

Henry made a visit to the community right away, and interacted with fans by leaving comments under their posts. 
HenryWhile fans excitedly browsed through Henry's comments, they came across a hilarious comment. 

The comment was under a fan's post that included a drawing of Henry wearing a purple sweater. 

The drawing certainly was not professionally done, so Henry looked somewhat awkward in it. 

In the comment, Henry wrote, "The drawing is really really really good!" 

He added with a red heart in the end, "But would it be possible for you to draw some more hair?" 

It seemed as if Henry was trying not to hurt the feelings of the fan, and this made fans laugh and smile ear to ear. 
Henry(Credit= 'Henry' WeVerse, 'henrylau89' Twitter)

(SBS Star)   
