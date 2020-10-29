뉴스
[SBS Star] TWICE SANA Talks About the Time When NAYEON Saved Her Life
뉴스

Published 2020.10.29 14:48
SANA of K-pop girl group TWICE shared a story of how her fellow member NAYEON once saved her life.

On October 28 episode of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', eight out of nine TWICE members were invited as guests.

JEONGYEON was absent as she was announced to take a break from all activities due to health issues.
TWICE Radio StarDuring the show, SANA revealed that she loves taking a long bath so much that she even enjoys ice cream, reads books, and writes songs in her bath tub.

SANA revealed that she once almost died because of the long baths, making hosts of the show gasp in surprise.
TWICE Radio StarSANA said, "One day, I felt dizzy after taking a bath for too long. I eventually fainted due to the sudden drop in blood temperature from the hot bath."

She continued, "That's when NAYEON unnie came in and saved me."
TWICE Radio StarNAYEON explained, "I thought SANA was taking bath way longer than usual. When I was about to come in, the door was locked so I had to break in."

She added, "When I opened the door, I saw her lying unconsciously on the floor and quickly helped her regain consciousness."

(Credit= MBC Radio Star) 

(SBS Star)
