[SBS Star] TWICE JIHYO Talks About Being a Trainee at JYP Entertainment for 10 Years

JIHYO of K-pop girl group TWICE shared what it was like to be a trainee at JYP Entertainment for 10 years.On October 28 episode of MBC's television show 'Radio Star', TWICE joined the talk.During the talk, JIHYO mentioned her 10-year trainee life at JYP Entertainment.JIHYO said, "I was a trainee at JYP Entertainment for about 10 years before making debut. I trained alongside 2AM and 2PM members. I saw all of them making debut."She resumed, "I actually joined the agency at the same time as SUNMI. I was nine when she debuted as a member of Wonder Girls."Then, the hosts said, "We heard that you were a pretty well-known JYP trainee."JIHYO said, "Oh, it's probably because I commuted from home to JYP Entertainment every day, wearing my school uniform."She continued, "One day, one guy asked me if I was a JYP Entertainment trainee. I was surprised that he knew who I was, so I asked him how he knew me."She went on, "He said that he was a trainee at another agency. But I still don't know who he was. I don't think he ever made debut."Following her training for about 10 years, JIHYO entered the K-pop world as the leader of TWICE in October 2015.(Credit= MBC Radio Star, Mnet SIXTEEN)(SBS Star)