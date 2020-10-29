뉴스
[SBS Star] TWICE JIHYO Talks About Being a Trainee at JYP Entertainment for 10 Years
Lee Narin

Published 2020.10.29 13:34 Updated 2020.10.29 13:46 View Count
JIHYO of K-pop girl group TWICE shared what it was like to be a trainee at JYP Entertainment for 10 years.

On October 28 episode of MBC's television show 'Radio Star', TWICE joined the talk.
JIHYODuring the talk, JIHYO mentioned her 10-year trainee life at JYP Entertainment.

JIHYO said, "I was a trainee at JYP Entertainment for about 10 years before making debut. I trained alongside 2AM and 2PM members. I saw all of them making debut."

She resumed, "I actually joined the agency at the same time as SUNMI. I was nine when she debuted as a member of Wonder Girls."
JIHYOThen, the hosts said, "We heard that you were a pretty well-known JYP trainee."

JIHYO said, "Oh, it's probably because I commuted from home to JYP Entertainment every day, wearing my school uniform."

She continued, "One day, one guy asked me if I was a JYP Entertainment trainee. I was surprised that he knew who I was, so I asked him how he knew me."

She went on, "He said that he was a trainee at another agency. But I still don't know who he was. I don't think he ever made debut."
JIHYOFollowing her training for about 10 years, JIHYO entered the K-pop world as the leader of TWICE in October 2015.

(Credit= MBC Radio Star, Mnet SIXTEEN)

(SBS Star)      
