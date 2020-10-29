뉴스
[SBS Star] Kang Ha Neul Apologizes to Fans for Growing a Beard
[SBS Star] Kang Ha Neul Apologizes to Fans for Growing a Beard

[SBS Star] Kang Ha Neul Apologizes to Fans for Growing a Beard

Lee Narin

Published 2020.10.29
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kang Ha Neul Apologizes to Fans for Growing a Beard
Actor Kang Ha Neul apologized to fans for his beard.

On October 28, Kang Ha Neul attended an annual awards ceremony 'Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards'.

As Kang Ha Neul arrived, he caught the attention of everybody with his new look.

He had a beard, that was not there before.
Kang Ha NeulAt the ceremony, Kang Ha Neul and his 'When the Camellia Blooms' co-star actress Kong Hyo-jin were awarded 'Prime Minister Award'.

During the acceptance speech, Kang Ha Neul laughingly stated, "I'm sorry for the beard."

He laughed and continued, "I couldn't shave it, because I need to grow a beard for my current project."

He went on, "Thank you for giving us such an amazing award. I'll always remember to be a good person before a good actor. Thank you."
Kang Ha NeulAired last year, 'When the Camellia Blooms' was a mega-hit drama that was immensely loved all around the world.

(Credit= SBS Entertainment News)

(SBS Star)    
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.