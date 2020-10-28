[SBS Star] CL Shares How Close the Members of 2NE1 Still Are

CL, formerly of disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1's leader, talked about her close friendship with the members of 2NE1.On October 27, CL joined MBC FM4U's radio show 'Kim Shin-young's Music Party' as a guest.During the talk, the host Kim Shin-young asked CL, "Do you frequently get in touch with 2NE1 members?"CL answered right away, "Of course. I get them to listen to my songs a lot as well."She continued, "I didn't get to send them my upcoming track 'HWA' though. I've been working on it for ages, but finished it on an unexpected day, so..."The K-pop star resumed, "These days, we give each other support all the time. The surprising thing is that It wasn't like this before."She went on, "In the past when we were always together, giving each other support didn't mean much. Now that we aren't with each other, we tend to show how much we support each other."She wrapped up her answer by stating, "The girls and I keep in touch really well. We contact one another very often."Meanwhile, CL is scheduled to drop two new tracks 'HWA' and '5STAR' on October 29.(Credit= MBC FM4U Kim Shin-young's Music Party, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)