[SBS Star] "He Has This Evil Eyes" Gong Yoo Recommends Park Bo Gum to Play a Villain

Actor Gong Yoo praised his 'Seo Bok' co-star actor Park Bo Gum and talked more about the upcoming sci-fi film.On October 27, the online press conference for the new sci-fi film 'Seo Book' was held.Park Bo Gum, one of the two lead actors of the film, was unable to attend the event as he is currently serving in the military.Instead, the actor sent a video message to the event, saying, "I was happy to be able to work with you all. I hope everyone will give a lot of attention and love to our new movie."After watching Park Bo Gum's video message, Gong Yoo said, "I get a bit emotional thinking about how he must be working so hard (in the military)."Then Gong Yoo named Park Bo Gum's transformation as one of the points to look out for in 'Seo Bok'.Gong Yoo explained, "The public is aware that Park Bo Gum is a kind person. But he transforms in 'Seo Bok' with a completely different image."He continued, "I was very surprised while we were filming. We even said things to him like, 'You need to play a villain', 'You have that evil look in your eyes.'"'Seo Bok' is about a former intelligence agent named 'Ki Heon' (Gong Yoo) who is tasked with ensuring the safe transportation of the first human clone of the mankind named 'Seo Bok' (Park Bo Gum).The film is set to premiere at the end of this year.(Credit= Management Soop, CJ Entertainment)(SBS Star)