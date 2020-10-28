뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] RAIN to Return to the Music Industry for the First Time in 3 Years
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] RAIN to Return to the Music Industry for the First Time in 3 Years

[SBS Star] RAIN to Return to the Music Industry for the First Time in 3 Years

Lee Narin

Published 2020.10.28 16:30 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] RAIN to Return to the Music Industry for the First Time in 3 Years
Singer RAIN is making a comeback to the music industry for the first time in three years. 

On October 28, RAIN's management agency Sublime Artist Agency announced that RAIN is working on his new album. 
RAINThe agency revealed that RAIN is planned to collaborate with a veiled artist for his new album. 

They said, "The artist is a very talented dancer like RAIN. We believe the two together will create an incredible one-and-only kind of dance performance." 

They continued, "RAIN's 'Rainism' performances are still being talked about as unforgettable performances even though it's been over 10 years since the song was released."

Lastly, they added, "We can assure you that you'll be able to see something much greater than 'Rainism' performances." 
RAINAs the last album that RAIN dropped was 'MY LIFE' in December 2017, many are excited for his long-awaited return. 

(Credit= Sublime Artist Agency) 

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.