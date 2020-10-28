[SBS Star] RAIN to Return to the Music Industry for the First Time in 3 Years

Singer RAIN is making a comeback to the music industry for the first time in three years.On October 28, RAIN's management agency Sublime Artist Agency announced that RAIN is working on his new album.The agency revealed that RAIN is planned to collaborate with a veiled artist for his new album.They said, "The artist is a very talented dancer like RAIN. We believe the two together will create an incredible one-and-only kind of dance performance."They continued, "RAIN's 'Rainism' performances are still being talked about as unforgettable performances even though it's been over 10 years since the song was released."Lastly, they added, "We can assure you that you'll be able to see something much greater than 'Rainism' performances."As the last album that RAIN dropped was 'MY LIFE' in December 2017, many are excited for his long-awaited return.(Credit= Sublime Artist Agency)(SBS Star)