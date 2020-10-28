[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Bo Gum Hosts a Military Concert as the Member of the Navy

Actor Park Bo Gum was spotted hosting a military concert.On October 27, '2020 Republic of Korea Navy Concert' was held at Jeju Arts Center, Jeju Island.On this day, Park Bo Gum took part in the concert as a host alongside announcer Park Se-young.He started off the concert by saying, "Hello, everybody. I'm Park Bo Gum, a member of the military band in the Navy."He continued, "I've started my military service in August. I hope you enjoy the concert tonight."Park Bo Gum and Park Se-young not only introduced different bands well, but they also showed off a perfect chemistry together.Park Bo Gum was in the Navy uniform, looking happier and healthier than ever.It looked as if the life in the military is treating him well.Meanwhile, the actor is expected to discharge from the military in the end of April 2022.(Credit= '대한민국 해군 Republic of Korea Navy' YouTube)(SBS Star)