[SBS Star] Bentley Hammington Bursts Into Tears as BTS 'Dynamite' Gets Turned Off
Lee Narin

Published 2020.10.28 11:31
Korea-based New Zealander Australian comedian Sam Hammington's second son Bentley Hammington was seen fanboying over K-pop boy group BTS' latest song 'Dynamite'.

On October 27, two photos of Bentley were uploaded on his Instagram.

In the caption, it said, "I was enjoying listening to 'Dynamite' on my mom's phone. But then dad rang her in the middle of the song."

It went on like this, "Why has 'Dynamite' stopped playing? I want to continue listening to it. I'm so upset! Dad, why are you doing this to me?!"
Bentley HammingtonThe first photo was of Bentley in his car seat with a light smile on his face.

In the next photo though, he was crying his eyes out.

Upon seeing these photos, followers of Bentley's Instagram left comments such as, "This is way too cute.", "Bentley, are you BTS' fan as well?", "Yeah, I totally get him. I mean, it's 'Dynamite'! lol" and so on.
Bentley HammingtonReleased on August 21, 'Dynamite' has been receiving great love around the world since. 

(Credit= 'Bentleyhammington' Instagram, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
