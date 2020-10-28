뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Wants to Perform a Song like 'Candy in My Ears' with Lee Sang Soon?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Wants to Perform a Song like 'Candy in My Ears' with Lee Sang Soon?

[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Wants to Perform a Song like 'Candy in My Ears' with Lee Sang Soon?

Lee Narin

Published 2020.10.28 09:21 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Wants to Perform a Song like Candy in My Ears with Lee Sang Soon?
K-pop artist Lee Hyo-ri revealed that she wants to perform a song like 'Candy in My Ears' with her husband singer Lee Sang Soon.

On October 24 episode of MBC's television show 'Hangout with Yoo', Lee Hyo-ri shared her interesting wish.

While talking about different performances, Lee Hyo-ri surprised everyone with her words.

Lee Hyo-ri said, "I want to perform 'Candy in My Ears' with my husband."

As soon as they heard this, they laughed and gasped in surprise.

Then, they commented, "What? Are you serious right now?!"

Lee Hyo-ri confidently added, "Yes! He actually would be really good at it. I know it!"
Lee Hyo-ri'Candy in My Ears' is a track that is originally sung by singer Baek Z Young and Ok Taec Yeon of K-pop boy group 2PM.

Following the release on August 13, 2009, it was greatly loved by people in Korea.

It is known for Baek Z Young and Ok Taec Yeon's provocative dance moves.

Upon seeing this, fans left comments such as, "I can't wait to check out Lee Hyo-ri and Lee Sang Soon's version of 'Candy in My Ears'!", "That's going to be such a fun performance!", "Is she saying that for real? LOL" and so on.
Lee Hyo-ri(Credit= MBC Hangout with Yoo, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.