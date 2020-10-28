[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Wants to Perform a Song like 'Candy in My Ears' with Lee Sang Soon?

K-pop artist Lee Hyo-ri revealed that she wants to perform a song like 'Candy in My Ears' with her husband singer Lee Sang Soon.On October 24 episode of MBC's television show 'Hangout with Yoo', Lee Hyo-ri shared her interesting wish.While talking about different performances, Lee Hyo-ri surprised everyone with her words.Lee Hyo-ri said, "I want to perform 'Candy in My Ears' with my husband."As soon as they heard this, they laughed and gasped in surprise.Then, they commented, "What? Are you serious right now?!"Lee Hyo-ri confidently added, "Yes! He actually would be really good at it. I know it!"'Candy in My Ears' is a track that is originally sung by singer Baek Z Young and Ok Taec Yeon of K-pop boy group 2PM.Following the release on August 13, 2009, it was greatly loved by people in Korea.It is known for Baek Z Young and Ok Taec Yeon's provocative dance moves.Upon seeing this, fans left comments such as, "I can't wait to check out Lee Hyo-ri and Lee Sang Soon's version of 'Candy in My Ears'!", "That's going to be such a fun performance!", "Is she saying that for real? LOL" and so on.(Credit= MBC Hangout with Yoo, SBS funE)(SBS Star)