[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Wants to Perform a Song like 'Candy in My Ears' with Lee Sang Soon?

K-pop artist Lee Hyo-ri revealed that she wants to perform a song like 'Candy in My Ears' with her husband singer Lee Sang Soon.
On October 24 episode of MBC's television show 'Hangout with Yoo', Lee Hyo-ri shared her interesting wish.
While talking about different performances, Lee Hyo-ri surprised everyone with her words.
Lee Hyo-ri said, "I want to perform 'Candy in My Ears' with my husband."
As soon as they heard this, they laughed and gasped in surprise.
Then, they commented, "What? Are you serious right now?!"
Lee Hyo-ri confidently added, "Yes! He actually would be really good at it. I know it!"
'Candy in My Ears' is a track that is originally sung by singer Baek Z Young and Ok Taec Yeon of K-pop boy group 2PM.
Following the release on August 13, 2009, it was greatly loved by people in Korea.
It is known for Baek Z Young and Ok Taec Yeon's provocative dance moves.
Upon seeing this, fans left comments such as, "I can't wait to check out Lee Hyo-ri and Lee Sang Soon's version of 'Candy in My Ears'!", "That's going to be such a fun performance!", "Is she saying that for real? LOL" and so on.
(Credit= MBC Hangout with Yoo, SBS funE)
(SBS Star)